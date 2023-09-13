Sponsored post: Salem Lakes seeking community stakeholders to assist in village administrator selection

Note: The following is a paid announcement from the village of Salem Lakes– DH
The Village of Salem Lakes is currently seeking a group of Community Stakeholders to assist in the hiring process for the new Village Administrator. This panel will consist of 5 members with two alternates chosen in the event a member cannot be present for the interviews. Stakeholders is defined as a Salem Lakes business owner, resident, or property owner.
Interested persons cannot actively serve on any Village commission or board, be an employee, volunteer, vendor, or consultant of the Village, and cannot be related to or have any financial interest with any Village Board or staff member.
Interviews with Administrator finalists will be conducted on October 9 and 10 starting at 3 pm. Panel members are required to be present for all interviews on both days. Written summaries on each candidate and the panel’s recommendation are due on October 11 at 2 pm.
Letters of interest including name, address, phone number, relationship to Salem Lakes and explanation to be considered for the Community Stakeholder panel should be sent via email to Village President, Rita Bucur at rbucur@voslwi.org by end of day on September 18, 2023. Include Community Stakeholder panel in the subject line.
A special meeting will be held on September 19 at 6:00 pm to approve the panel selections.