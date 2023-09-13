Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Sept. 14, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- Engineering services and budgets with Ruekert Mielke. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.
- Review of snow removal proposals for Town owned properties. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.
- Building Inspector computer, electric supply, and desk purchase. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- A closed session for the following reasons): Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session, regarding a shared EMS services between the Village of Twin Lakes, the Town of Randall, and the Town of Wheatland.