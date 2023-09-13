Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Sept. 14, 2023

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

Engineering services and budgets with Ruekert Mielke. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.

Review of snow removal proposals for Town owned properties. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.

Building Inspector computer, electric supply, and desk purchase. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.

A closed session for the following reasons): Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session, regarding a shared EMS services between the Village of Twin Lakes, the Town of Randall, and the Town of Wheatland.

The full agenda is available here.