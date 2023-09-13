Agenda: Randall Town Board meeting Sept. 14, 2023

Sep 13th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • Engineering services and budgets with Ruekert Mielke. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.
  • Review of snow removal proposals for Town owned properties. Discussion, consideration, and action if needed.
  • Building Inspector computer, electric supply, and desk purchase. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • A closed session for the following reasons): Deliberating or negotiating the purchasing of public properties, the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session, regarding a shared EMS services between the Village of Twin Lakes, the Town of Randall, and the Town of Wheatland.

The full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives