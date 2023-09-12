Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 8:04 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway C and 45 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. One smoking and leaking fluid. Occupants of other vehicle may be entrapped.

UPDATE 8:05 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports both vehicles have heavy damage. All occupants appear to still be in vehicles.

UPDATE 8:07 p.m. — Bristol command reports four patients. Requests response from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an ambulance.