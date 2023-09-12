Deputies responding for cattle on the highway

At about 6:48 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a cattle on the highway in the 31500 block of Highway K along the Brighton-Salem Lakes border.
Per dispatch: Callers report a cow in the middle of the road.
