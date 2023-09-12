Deputies responding for cattle on the highway

Sep 12th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 6:48 p.m., sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a cattle on the highway in the 31500 block of Highway K along the Brighton-Salem Lakes border.

Per dispatch: Callers report a cow in the middle of the road.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives