Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society to host free community appreciation breakfast Sept. 16

The Bristol Wisconsin Historical Society will host a free community appreciation breakfast on Sept. 16, from 7:30 to 11 a.m. at the Bristol Municipal Building (Village Hall).

Pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and drinks will be served until food runs out.

In use will be the pancake grill the society and Bristol Fire and Rescue developed using a grant from the Green Bay Packers Foundation as well as other donations. This event is a thank you to everyone that made that happen as well as supported the society over the last five years.

Davidson Hall will be open for visits from 9 until 11 a.m.

The Village of Bristol Municipal Building is located at 19801 83rd St.