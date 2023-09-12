Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Sept. 14, 2023

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

Discussion: Tax Assessment Agreement (TID No. 2) between Village and Merch Network Five, LLC (Culvers).

Final payment to Rosenbauer, LLC for fire apparatus.

Residents and Meadowview Home Owners Association request for village assistance to remove dead ash trees.

John’s Disposal contract extension

Recycling grant

Authorizing the Village Administrator to apply for grant funding for an ADA Accessible kayak pier

The full agenda is available here.