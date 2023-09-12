Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Sept. 14, 2023

Sep 12th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).

Agenda items include:

  • Discussion: Tax Assessment Agreement (TID No. 2) between Village and Merch Network Five, LLC (Culvers).
  • Final payment to Rosenbauer, LLC for fire apparatus.
  • Residents and Meadowview Home Owners Association request for village assistance to remove dead ash trees.
  • John’s Disposal contract extension
  • Recycling grant
  • Authorizing the Village Administrator to apply for grant funding for an ADA Accessible kayak pier

The full agenda is available here.

