Agenda: Paddock Lake Village Board committee of the whole meeting Sept. 14, 2023

The Paddock Lake Village Board is scheduled to hold a committee of the whole meeting Wednesday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall (Municipal Building).
Agenda items include:
- Discussion: Tax Assessment Agreement (TID No. 2) between Village and Merch Network Five, LLC (Culvers).
- Final payment to Rosenbauer, LLC for fire apparatus.
- Residents and Meadowview Home Owners Association request for village assistance to remove dead ash trees.
- John’s Disposal contract extension
- Recycling grant
- Authorizing the Village Administrator to apply for grant funding for an ADA Accessible kayak pier