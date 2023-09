Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex. — DH

Westosha Sports Complex in Silver Lake is hosting a 12-week 9 Hole Golf League.

This individual golf league starts Oct. 24

Two payments of $140. First due on day of sign up. Second due week of Nov. 6/

First come first served gets the choice of 5 p.m. or 7 pm. tee time. Days available Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday

Sign up today by calling (262) 885-6110.