Cub Scout Pack 328 will be holding a car wash fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 16 at Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station No. 2 in Salem.

Proceeds will go toward the purchase of a Pack trailer, Pack 328 graphics and interior rebuild. The Pack is looking to raise $5,000 for this project.

Meat sticks also will be available for purchase at the cost of 2 for $3. Preorders can be sent to pack328fundraiser@gmail.com.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue Station No. 2 is located at 8339 Antioch Road, Salem.