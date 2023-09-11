A word from our sponsors: The Sharing Center to mark anniversary with Road to the 40th celebration Sept. 14

Note: This is a paid announcement from The Sharing Center — DH

The Sharing Center will mark a special anniversary of serving its mission of help with a Road to the 40th celebration Sept. 14.

The event will pay tribute to the people and achievements making the Sharing Center known as Western Kenosha’s long-standing helping hand.

The event will take place at Wilmot Mountain Snow Tubing Hill, 12301 Wilmot Road, Wilmot. Ticket purchase includes event entry, drink ticket, live music, delicious food from local gourmet restaurateurs, and so much more. Enjoy a signature refreshment and check out the extraordinary raffle items. Enjoy a moment in the whiskey and cigar lounge or on the deck in nature overlooking Wilmot’s beautiful rolling hills. Event tickets can be purchased here.

The center is thankful to the many donors, friends, and families who continue to support its mission and allowed it to grow in service over the decades. We look forward to seeing you at this one-of-a-kind event to celebrate “The Road To The 40th”!

More information is available here.