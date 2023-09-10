Major new traffic pattern for this week at Highway C and 83 in Trevor

A major change in traffic pattern is scheduled to take place this week at the Highway C and Highway 83 intersection in Trevor.

The state Department of Transportation has announced that traffic approaching the intersection will only be allowed to make right turns from Tuesday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 14. However, readers tell us this pattern was already being enforced last Friday, so you might want to start thinking of alternate routes for Monday too just in case. No official detour will be posted,

Other work scheduled on the Highway 83 project for this week includes sidewalk replacement, signal installation at Highway 83 and Highway C and Highway 83 and Highway AH, and upper layer paving north of Highway AH.