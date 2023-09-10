Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Sept. 11, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible purchase of speed trailers using grant fundsA motion per Town of Wheatland Ordinance Chapter 50.30 to waive the second reading for the 2023-002, 2023-003, 2023-004, 2023-005, and 2023-006 and vote on the same.

First Reading of Ordinance 2023-002 Chapter 27.20 c.(change the annual ATV fee from $25.00 biennial to $25.00 annually beginning with licenses issued in 2024.)

First Reading of Ordinance 2023-003 Chapter 16.10 (Penalty Provision, animal ordinance)

First Reading of Ordinance 2023-004 Chapter 16.15 (property damage caused by animals)

First Reading of Ordinance 2023-005 Chapter 19 (Storage of Rubbish and Junk)

First Reading of Ordinance 2023- 006 Chapter 27.20 l. (ATV’s use on some roadways north of Highway 50.)

Resolution for Traffic study on Highway O between Geneva Rd and Randall Township

Resolution for the application of Tree Grant, 50/50 match for Koch Park.

The full agenda is available here.