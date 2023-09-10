Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board meeting Sept. 11, 2023

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled hold a meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The meeting also will be livestreamed and available to viewed here.

Among the agenda items are:

2024 Purchase of Service Funding application request from Twin Lakes Area Senior Citizen Club in the amount of $4,000.

2024 Purchase of Service Funding application request from Westosha Senior Community Center in the amount of $8,000.

2024 Purchase of Service Funding application request from The Sharing Center in the amount of $18,000.

Discussion by BEAR Development regarding a possible amendment to Article 33, Section 490.33.8 (B)(82).Presentation by Joe Koziol of Lake Shangri-La Property Owners Association.

Rock Lake Highlands Association request for barricades and picnic tables for an event on September 23, 2023.

Discussion on ATV/UTV draft ordinance

Valmar and Yaws Sanitary Sewer Improvements – Peter Poli

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 4 by Asphalt Contractors, Inc., in the amount of $703,496.63, for the 2023 Street & Utilities Improvements Program.

Discussion and possible action on Final Payment Request No. 8 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $10,000.00, for the 2022 Street & Utilities improvements.

Discussion and possible action on the purchase of four new tires for the 521E Case Loader from Lois Tire in the amount of $9,032.58.

Discussion and possible action on the replacement of 170 high pressure sodium streetlights with LED fixtures by WE Energies in the amount of $59,100.00.

Discussion and possible action on a Memorandum of Understanding between the Village of Salem Lakes and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, regarding parcels 70-4-120-063-0100 & 70-4-120-063-0200 and possible future improvements to the shoulder of STH ‘50’. Address 30722 Geneva Road (STH ‘50’), for information purposes only this parcel is on the north side of STH ‘50’ approximately 1,400 feet west of 304th Avenue.

Approval of Rosenbauer invoice #90624 in the amount of $7,215.00 for lettering and striping for Squad 5851.

Second of three purchase requests. Equipment for Squad 5851 in the amount of $82,459.93. This has been budgeted in the 2023 Capital Plan under Fleet Replacement.

Shared Revenue requests.

Amendment chapter 200 of the code of ordinances to extend building permit expiration from 6 months to 1 year.

Approval of addendum to Law Enforcement service agreement concerning animal control.

Ordinance 2023.09-72 creating section 330-5A(8) of the municipal code regarding slow no wake areas on Silver Lake.

Upgrades to Village Hall meeting room: microphones, speakers, wiring, etc.

Realtor RFP and discussion of properties.

Discussion and approval regarding next steps in the Village Administrator recruitment process including finalist selection and community stakeholder input.

The full agenda is available here.