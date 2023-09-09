Happening now: 2023 Old Settlers Oktoberfest is underway

Sep 9th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.
The 13th annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest is underway on Sept. 9 at Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake.

Here is the schedule:

  • Food, beer noon to 8 p.m.
  • Ed Wagner Brass Band noon to 8 p.m.
  • Children’s games noon to 5 p.m.
  • Classic Car Show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Dachshund Dash: Registration at noon, races start at 1 p.m.
  • D’Oberlanders Dancers 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
  • Stein Hoisting Competition 5:30 p.m.

Also, 50/50 raffle, chainsaw artist, silent auction. hammerschlagen and more!

Don’t let the Highway 50 construction deter you from attending. Here’s an update from the county about access to the park:

