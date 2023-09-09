2023 Old Settlers Oktoberfest coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The 13th annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest took place Saturday at Old Settlers Park in Paddock Lake.

The event is sponsored by County Executive Samantha Kerkman, Kenosha County Parks and the nonprofit Old Settlers Oktoberfest Inc. Proceeds from the event go directly to the parks, which helped fund the band shelter.

The free admission event features a range of fun activities for all members of the family, a car show, German music, food and of course, beer.

Here is video of the opening of the fest by Kerkman and the ceremonial tapping of the keg:

Here is video of some of the music from the event:

A feature of the annual event is the Dachshund Dash, which pits dachshunds in a short, straight race. Here is video of the dachshund championship race along with a heat of the all breeds competition:

Here are some photos from the event:

Winners of the 2023 Dachshund Dash pose with County Executive Samantha Kerkman. From left first place winner Harley with Shelley Surdyk, Kerkman, Dave and Michelle Eidsor and second place winner Sydney.