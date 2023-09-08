A word from our sponsors: Take Western Kenosha County Transit community-wide survey

Note: The following is a paid announcement from Western Kenosha County Transit — DH

Western Kenosha County Transit has launched a community-wide survey aimed at gathering valuable feedback from residents west of I-94, including Bristol, Paddock Lake, Twin Lakes and Salem Lakes. This survey marks a critical step toward shaping the future of transportation services and all residents are encouraged to participate.

The survey is designed to be quick and easy, taking just 5 minutes to complete. By sharing thoughts and opinions, participants can play a pivotal role in enhancing transportation options for the entire community. Whether individuals actively use Western Kenosha County Transit or simply wish to contribute to the betterment of the region’s transportation infrastructure, their voices hold significant importance.

How to Enter: Residents can choose between two convenient methods to participate in the survey by September 10, 2023:

On-Site Drop-Off Locations: Participants can pick up a survey form, complete it on the spot, and drop it off at any of these locations Festival Foods in Paddock Lake, Kenosha County Center, Salem Library, The Sharing Center, Twin Lakes Library and Westosha Senior Center.

Online Submission: For those who prefer digital convenience, the survey is accessible online at kenoshacounty.org/survey.

As a token of appreciation for time and input, survey participants who include their contact information, will be eligible for two exciting rewards:

Participants become eligible for a complimentary roundtrip ride on Western Kenosha County Transit. This provides an excellent opportunity to experience the convenience and benefits of our transportation services firsthand. Chance to WIN a $100 Festival Foods Gift Card: Survey participants will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a $100 Festival Foods Gift Card as a special thank you for their valuable feedback.

The survey’s primary objective is to capture insights and suggestions pertaining to various aspects of public transportation in the area, including routes, schedules, accessibility, and the possibility of introducing new services. The valuable opinions gathered will directly influence future decisions and improvements made by Western Kenosha County Transit.

“Our commitment to community engagement and the collective voice of our residents is unwavering,” said Samantha Kerkman, Kenosha County Executive. “This survey represents a crucial step toward understanding the needs and preferences of our community members. We encourage everyone in the West of I-94 area to actively participate and help us create a more efficient, accessible, and user-friendly transportation system.”

This is an opportunity not to be missed—a chance to contribute to positive changes in transit services. Participants are helping build a better future for transportation, one that caters to the needs of our growing community.

To access the survey and learn more about Western Kenosha County Transit, please visit kenoshacounty.org/survey. The survey will remain open for participation until September 10, 2023.

About Western Kenosha County Transit: Western Kenosha County Transit is a community-oriented transportation service provider committed to serving the residents of the western region of Kenosha County. The organization aims to enhance mobility, accessibility, and convenience for all residents, while deeply valuing their feedback in shaping the future of transportation services.