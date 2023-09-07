Units responding for gas leak

Sep 7th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about10:01 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue and Somers Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a struck gas line in the 1200 block of 122nd Avenue.

Per dispatch: Line is hissing.

