Units responding for gas leak

At about10:01 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue and Somers Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a struck gas line in the 1200 block of 122nd Avenue.
Per dispatch: Line is hissing.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about10:01 a.m., Paris Fire and Rescue and Somers Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a struck gas line in the 1200 block of 122nd Avenue.
Per dispatch: Line is hissing.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2023 West of the I | Powered by WordPress