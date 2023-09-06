Dip to more seasonable temps in forecast

Temperatures are expected to moderate from the July-in September readings we have had over the Labor Day weekend, according to the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Wednesday’s high temperature is expected to reach a relatively moderate 82, with a slight chance of more thunderstorms.

The real cool-off begins Thursday, with a high in the high 60s. Temps are expected to climb back into the 70s for Friday through next Tuesday, but not exceeding 75.

The next chances for rain at this point start Monday and run through Tuesday night.