A word from our sponsors: $7,300 raffle to support The Sharing Center

Note: The following is a paid announcement from The Sharing Center. — DH

The Sharing Center, a Western Kenosha County focused food pantry and crisis resource center, is holding a raffle in conjunction with its 40th anniversary celebration.

Grand prize is a $7,300 power sports voucher for Schauer Power in Union Grove.

Tickets are 1 for $20 and 6 for $100.

Tickets are available at

Sharing Center – Trevor

Fire Pit – Trevor

KC’s Cabin – Antioch

Sand Bar – Twin Lakes

Sand Lots – Salem

Schauer PowerCenter – Union Grove

Ralph’s Bar – Trevor

Antioch Fine Wines & Liquor -Antioch

Main Street Tap – Twin Lakes

Wild Child’s – Twin Lakes

Drawing will be Sept 14 at 7:30 p.m.