A word from our sponsors: $7,300 raffle to support The Sharing Center

Note: The following is a paid announcement from The Sharing Center. — DH
The Sharing Center, a Western Kenosha County focused food pantry and crisis resource center, is holding a raffle in conjunction with its 40th anniversary celebration.
Grand prize is a $7,300 power sports voucher for Schauer Power in Union Grove.
Tickets are 1 for $20 and 6 for $100.
Tickets are available at
- Sharing Center – Trevor
- Fire Pit – Trevor
- KC’s Cabin – Antioch
- Sand Bar – Twin Lakes
- Sand Lots – Salem
- Schauer PowerCenter – Union Grove
- Ralph’s Bar – Trevor
- Antioch Fine Wines & Liquor -Antioch
- Main Street Tap – Twin Lakes
- Wild Child’s – Twin Lakes
Drawing will be Sept 14 at 7:30 p.m.