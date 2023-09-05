Highway C flagging operations scheduled for Sept. 7

From the Kenosha County Division f Highways:

Saw-cutting operations will impact traffic on Highway C in the Highway U intersection construction area during non-peak travel hours on Thursday, Sept. 7.

During these times, one lane of traffic will remain open with flagging operations in place.

A full closure of Highway C (Wilmot Road) in the vicinity of Highway U (136th Avenue) is expected to begin in October, continuing for several days, to allow for resurfacing of the roadway. More details will be shared in advance of that work.

Additional information about the entire Highway C/U intersection reconstruction project is available on the project webpage.