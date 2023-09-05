A word from our sponsors: Schedule set for 2023 Old Settlers Oktoberfest on Sept. 9

Note: This is a paid announcement from Old Settlers Oktoberfest — DH
Here is the schedule for the 13th annual Old Settlers Oktoberfest to be held Saturday, Sept. 9 at Old Settlers County Park in Paddock Lake:
- Food, beer wine noon to 8 p.m.
- Ed Wagner Brass Band noon to 8 p.m.
- Children’s games noon to 5 p.m.
- Classic Car Show 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Dachshund Dash: Registration at noon, races start at 1 p.m.
- D’Oberlanders Dancers 2, 4 and 6 p.m.
- Stein Hoisting Competition 5:30 p.m.
Also, 50/50 raffle, chainsaw artist, silent auction. hammerschlagen and more!