Units responding for fire in Twin Lakes

Sep 4th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 9:07 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department units are responding to report of a fire in the 200 block of West Park Drive in Twin Lakes.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting a utility wire on fire.

