Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 7:29 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a crash at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a pick-up truck and a semi-tractor trailer.

UPDATE 7:31 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports pick-up truck is in the roadside ditch. Semi on side of the road up ahead. Command requests response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter.

UPDATE 7:34 p.m. — Bristol command requests response from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an ambulance.