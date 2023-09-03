Units responding for fire in Bristol

Sep 3rd, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 10:23 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 12700 block of Bristol Road (Highway 45) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a mulch fire.

UPDATE about 11:05 a.m. — Box alarm activated by incident command. Due to respond are:

  • With engines, Salem Lakes, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.
  • With tenders, Newport Fire Protection District, Paris Fire and Rescue and Antioch Fire Department.
  • For change of quarters (station coverage), Randall Fire Department.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m. — Command requests response from Salem Lakes with a tender.

