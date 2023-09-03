Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 10:23 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 12700 block of Bristol Road (Highway 45) in Bristol.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a mulch fire.

UPDATE about 11:05 a.m. — Box alarm activated by incident command. Due to respond are:

With engines, Salem Lakes, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.

With tenders, Newport Fire Protection District, Paris Fire and Rescue and Antioch Fire Department.

For change of quarters (station coverage), Randall Fire Department.

UPDATE 11:35 a.m. — Command requests response from Salem Lakes with a tender.