Units responding for fire in Bristol

At about 10:23 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units are responding for a report of a fire in the 12700 block of Bristol Road (Highway 45) in Bristol.
Per dispatch: This is being reported as a mulch fire.
UPDATE about 11:05 a.m. — Box alarm activated by incident command. Due to respond are:
- With engines, Salem Lakes, Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue.
- With tenders, Newport Fire Protection District, Paris Fire and Rescue and Antioch Fire Department.
- For change of quarters (station coverage), Randall Fire Department.
UPDATE 11:35 a.m. — Command requests response from Salem Lakes with a tender.