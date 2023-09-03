Units responding for crash in Randall

At about 5:29 p.m., Town of Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire & Rescue units and Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Twin Lakes Police officers are responding to a report of a crash in the 10200 block of 336th Avenue in Randall.

Per dispatch: One vehicle rolled over.

UPDATE about 5:35 p.m. — Police blocking traffic on Highway KD.

UPDATE 5:38 p.m. — Response from Flight for Life medical transport helicopter requested by Randall command. Occupant of car was trapped but has been freed by fire personnel.

UPDATE 5:49 p.m. — Response from Flight cancelled by Randall command.

UPDATE 6:32 p.m. — Command terminated. Road being reopened to traffic.