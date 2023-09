Note: Reliable Heating & Air Conditioning is a westofthei.com sponsor. — DH

Benders Bar & Grill in Silver Lake is hosting a car show, Labor Day, Sept. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be 21 trophies for cars, trucks and bikes. No entry fee.

The event also will include complimentary raffles, 50/50, music, food specials and drinks.

Benders Bar & Grill is located at 409 E. Northwater St., Silver Lake.