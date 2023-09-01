Sept. 1 lake test results: All lakes test within normal range

All lakes sampled in Western Kenosha County were found to be within normal E.coli levels from testing performed this week.

This wil be the last testing for the season.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Results from testing Thursday by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted) were:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 1 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 3 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 9 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 2 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 50 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach <1 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 31 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 27 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 44 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 16 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — Powers Lake Beach 4.1 E.coli/100mL (reported by District of Powers Lake).

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Elizabeth 5 E.coli/100mL.