Western Kenosha County is set to go through an unseasonably hot Labor Day weekend and a little beyond.

High temperatures are expected to be 90 or higher from Saturday through Tuesday, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Lows for that period will be in the high 60s to low 70s.

There’s no chance of rain until Tuesday night (20 percent).

Temperatures are expected to moderate Wednesday, reaching just the mid 80s. Next Thursday’s high is expected to be in the high 70s.