A word from our sponsors: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association golf outing is Sept. 13

The 2023 Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association golf outing will take place Wed. Sept. 13. The event is open to the public. Pre-registration is preferred, but walk-ins are welcome.

This 33rd annual outing will be held at the Twin Lakes Country Club. Registration is 9 a.m. and tee off at 10 a.m.

Event includes 18 holes of golf with cart, Mega Putt, Ball Toss, one hour open bar, contests on the course, hole-in-one opportunities, lunch, dinner, prizes and raffle. There will be longest drive men and women and closest to the pin men and women.

Get your foursome together. Applications available at the chamber. Call at 262-877-2220 or email info@twinlakeschamber.com.

Spots are filling up! Sign up and pay by Sept. 6 to get last year’s price of $100/golfer. You can click here to sign up, or go to our website (www.twinlakeschamber.com), or email web@twinlakeschamber.com. Come on out and golf with us!

Part of the proceeds will go to benefit the Twin Lakes Food Pantry and the Sharing Center. We may be able to help you complete a foursome if you don’t have four golfers. We hope to see you on September 13th!!