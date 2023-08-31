Paris internet fiber project moving toward home service installations beginning this winter

This graphic from Midwest FIber Networks shows projected completion dates for each phase.

The project to bring high quality internet service to all Paris residents is aiming to have its first customers online yet later this year, officials for the company undertaking the project said at a Paris Town Board meeting last week.

Aric Torkilson, FTTH operations manager for Midwest Fiber Networks, estimated his company’s crews have 14-16,000 feet of fiber optic cable in the ground in Paris already. The town has been divided into three phases, with Phase 1, roughly the northwest part of the town, scheduled to be online winter 2023. Phase two, which is the southern part of the town, is set to be online in spring 2024. Phase three, roughly northeast Paris, is scheduled to come online in early summer 2024.

“You’ve probably seen a lot of crews out on the streets,” said Rachel Steadman, sales and marketing director for MWFN.

Fast, reliable internet service has been problematic for many residents and businesses in Paris. The relatively low number of well spread out homes in Paris has kept internet providers from seeking to service the town.

Early this year, the Town Board took a step to correct that situation with MFWN.

Town Chairman John Holloway explained that MWFN agreed to contribute the existing infrastructure they already had passing through the town (approximately 14 miles of fiber) to the project and agreed to invest the maximum amount that the industry model uses per passing (a passing is any potential customer within the area being considered for service). The town agreed to fund the difference between the maximum that a provider could afford to invest and the actual cost to build the network, capped at a maximum of $3,000 for the Town. The fiber providers typically consider $1,800 to $2,000 per passing to be the maximum that they can justify to self fund a project. The cost per passing in Paris was calculated to be $6,000.

“This difference created the need for the town to be involved in helping to finance a portion of the project in order to make it feasible,” Holloway said in an email to westofthei.com. Paris is funding its share with town reserves.

“The fiber project will allow for residents to conduct education and business on line, to be able to access streaming services for entertainment and add internet based home security services that were not feasible with the slow speeds and narrow bandwidth currently available in the town,” Holloway said. “This is a major investment by the town. We feel it will have a significant return to our residents.”

Paris will receive $10 per month per subscriber to recapture a portion of the town’s investment over time, Holloway said. MWFN is authorized to provide service to residents of adjacent municipalities if they request service and MWFN can reach them with no additional cost to the town of Paris. If a subscriber’s connection passes through the Paris infrastructure, the town has the right to the $10 per month municipality fee, regardless of where the customer is located.

Weather could affect progress. Another factor with the potential to slow installations is receiving a Wisconsin Department of Transportation permit for a portion of the project that needs to go under I-94 for connection purposes, Torkilson said last week. However, company officials said they are confident they can complete the permit process in time to keep to their current schedule.

Holloway expressed satisfaction with the fiber network project so far.

“These projects are being built after years of work, study and planning by Paris board members and town residents,” Holloway said. “We are pleased to be within months of making reliable, high speed internet available to all of our residents.”