A word from our sponsors: Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Booster Club Taste of TWC is Sept. 9

The community is welcome to attend and enjoy Taste of TWC, brought to you by TWC Booster Club.

This family fun fundraiser will take place Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Trevor-Wilmot Grade School.

The Taste will feature:

Fun games + prizes

Sponsored booths

Available for purchase will be:

Food and drinks

Petting zoo

Pony rides

Inflatables

Face painting

You can enter to win: Milwaukee Tool drill, Bogg Bag, utility wagon, Sony wireless earbuds, camo camp chair and cooler, Yeti coolers, Coleman grill, Solo stove, portable power kit, Bluetooth speakers.

Details on food are available here. Details on pony rides, petting zoo, face painting, inflatables available here (check out the wristband deal). Details on tickets for prizes available here.