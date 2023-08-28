Off duty Kenosha County deputies save swimmers in Lake Michigan

This didn’t happen in Western Kenosha County, but the actions of these two off-duty sheriff’s deputies deserve recognition.

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release:

On August 27th around 3:00 pm, two off-duty Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department Deputies, Kelsey Schwuchow and Christopher Bischoff, observed two juveniles drowning and their mother struggling to swim in Lake Michigan off of Simmons Island in approximately 9 feet of water and 60 yards from shore. Given the imminent danger, Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff immediately jumped into Lake Michigan and swam out to the juveniles, risking their own lives. Both juveniles and their mother were successfully saved and brought back to land where they were cared for by the Kenosha Fire Department.

Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff were enjoying their time off work with their families when they observed the two juveniles drowning in Lake Michigan, approximately 60 yards offshore. The juveniles mother had also ran into the water, risking her own life, in an effort to save her children but could not reach them. Together, Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff reached the juveniles and began bringing them to shore when the Deputies, and juveniles, all began to go under the water. The Deputies broke away from the juveniles for a brief moment to regain their breath and strength before continuing to pull the juveniles to shore.

While swimming back to shore with the juveniles, Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff swam past the mother who also was beginning to drown. Deputy Schwuchow instructed the mother how to float on her back and comforted her by stating she (Deputy Schwuchow) would be back for her. After reaching shore with the juveniles, Deputy Schwuchow went back into Lake Michigan and was able to safely pull the mother to land as well. Waiting on shore was Tim Martin, an off-duty City of Kenosha Fire Department Firefighter/EMT, who was speaking with Kenosha Joint Services Dispatchers, directing the rescue, and tending to all those involved. Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff were battling 3-4 foot waves at close intervals as well as the rip current that is known to be at this location. All involved individuals, including Deputies, were observed at local hospitals as a precaution and are expected to make a full recovery.

Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff represented KSD to its highest standard and went above and beyond their call of duty. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department could not be more proud of Deputies Schwuchow and Bischoff and their heroic actions!

Thank you to all those who assisted, without everyone’s help, this could have been a very tragic event for many families. Thank you to our Dispatchers, Kenosha Police, Kenosha Fire Department, and the U.S. Coast Guard, for your assistance. Please remember to observe current swim conditions and adhere to the National Weather Service’s swim risk and beach hazard advisory bulletins.