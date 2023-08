/Contributed photo

At about 3:21 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department and Town of Randall Fire Department units and Twin Lakes police officers are responding to a fire in the 700 block of Roosevelt Road in Twin Lakes.

UPDATE 3:24 p.m. — Unit arriving on scene reports detached garage on fire.

UPDATE 3:28 p.m. — Twin Lakes command requests response from Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an engine.