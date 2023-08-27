Units responding for crash in Bristol

At about 7 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 50 and Highway 45 in Bristol.
Per dispatch: Crash involves a car and a motorcycle.
