Units responding for crash in Bristol

Aug 27th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

At about 7 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash at Highway 50 and Highway 45 in Bristol.

Per dispatch: Crash involves a car and a motorcycle.

