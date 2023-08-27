Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Aug. 28, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a Town Board meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hal in New Munster.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discussion and voting on the improvement of roads in the Lilly Lake area.
- Discussion and possible purchase of speed trailers using grant funds
- Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 27.20 c. (change the annual ATV fee from $25.00 biennial to $25.00 annually beginning with licenses issued in 2024.)
- Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 27.20 l. (ATV’s use on some roadways north of Highway 50.)
- Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 19 (Storage of Rubbish and Junk)
- Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 16.15 (property damage caused by animals)
The full agenda is available here.