Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Aug. 28, 2023

Aug 27th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a Town Board meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hal in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discussion and voting on the improvement of roads in the Lilly Lake area.
  • Discussion and possible purchase of speed trailers using grant funds
  • Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 27.20 c. (change the annual ATV fee from $25.00 biennial to $25.00 annually beginning with licenses issued in 2024.)
  • Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 27.20 l. (ATV’s use on some roadways north of Highway 50.)
  • Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 19 (Storage of Rubbish and Junk)
  • Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 16.15 (property damage caused by animals)

The full agenda is available here.

