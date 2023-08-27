Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Aug. 28, 2023

The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a Town Board meeting starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hal in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and voting on the improvement of roads in the Lilly Lake area.

Discussion and possible purchase of speed trailers using grant funds

Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 27.20 c. (change the annual ATV fee from $25.00 biennial to $25.00 annually beginning with licenses issued in 2024.)

Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 27.20 l. (ATV’s use on some roadways north of Highway 50.)

Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 19 (Storage of Rubbish and Junk)

Discussion and updates to Ordinance Chapter 16.15 (property damage caused by animals)

The full agenda is available here.