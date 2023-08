The Silver Lake-Salem Jt. 1 School District (Riverview School) board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. in the school library.

Among the agenda items are:

Approval of Budget Version 23/24 for Annual Meeting

Approval of Roof Repairs

Approval Roofing Specs Work

Referendum discussion: Pros, Cons, Questions to consider; Baird Forecast Update; ACT 141 Update

The full agenda is available here.