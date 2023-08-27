Agenda: Salem Lakes Fire Commission meeting Aug. 28, 2023

Aug 27th, 2023
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem Lakes Fire Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hal in Salem Lakes.

Agenda items include:

  • Review and discuss the revised “Village of Salem Lakes Fire Commission Complaint Form” with possible
    action to adopt it for future use.
  • Receipt of a second complaint against Fire Marshal Steve Ptaszynski. (Email Notification was made on July 3,
    2023). The Fire Commission will work through a Prehearing process and if deemed necessary it will proceed
    to the next step. Attorney John Fuchs will be notified.
  • Hearing Dates – they will commence October 10th at 11:00 a.m. and continue on October 11th, 12th, and
    13th commencing at 9:00 at the Salem Lakes village hall (9814 Antioch Rd)

The full agenda is available here

