Agenda: Salem Lakes Fire Commission meeting Aug. 28, 2023

The Salem Lakes Fire Commission is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday, starting at 5:30 p.m. at Village Hal in Salem Lakes.
Agenda items include:
- Review and discuss the revised “Village of Salem Lakes Fire Commission Complaint Form” with possible
action to adopt it for future use.
- Receipt of a second complaint against Fire Marshal Steve Ptaszynski. (Email Notification was made on July 3,
2023). The Fire Commission will work through a Prehearing process and if deemed necessary it will proceed
to the next step. Attorney John Fuchs will be notified.
- Hearing Dates – they will commence October 10th at 11:00 a.m. and continue on October 11th, 12th, and
13th commencing at 9:00 at the Salem Lakes village hall (9814 Antioch Rd)