2023 Kenosha County Fair: Demolition derby coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Sunday was the demolition derby day at the Kenosha County Fair.
Here is some video of the action from power wheels to law tractors to full sized vehicles:
For more information, https://www.facebook.com/internationaldemolitionderby2000.
