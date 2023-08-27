2023 Kenosha County Fair: Demolition derby coverage (VIDEO & PHOTOS)

Aug 27th, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

Sunday was the demolition derby day at the Kenosha County Fair.

Here is some video of the action from power wheels to law tractors to full sized vehicles:

For more information, https://www.facebook.com/internationaldemolitionderby2000.

