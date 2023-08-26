Salem Lakes separation agreement with former administrator ends investigation, pays him for 26 weeks

A separation agreement between Salem Lakes and former village administrator Michael Murdock ends an investigation into Murdock’s conduct and will pay him 26 weeks of compensation, says a news release on the agreement released via email Saturday morning.

“The Board believes this separation agreement is in the best interest of the Village, having to put aside personal feelings to make this decision and despite the fact that Mr. Murdock did not have an employment contract with the Village, contrary to rumors stating otherwise,” village President Rita Bucur said in an email to westofthei.com accompanying the news release.

The settlement was approved in a 5-2 vote of the board at a special meeting Aug. 15. Trustees Kelly Sweeting and Bill Barhyte voted against approving the agreement.

Murdock had been on paid leave since July 13. On July 20, the board hired law firm Attolles Law of Milwaukee to investigate “concerns surrounding the administrator’s performance.” The hire was approved by unanimous vote with all members present.

The separation agreement ends the investigation, the news release says.

Under the settlement Murdock will be paid 26 weeks of salary in the amount of $70,308.65 and benefits in the

amount of $10,275.20.

From the news release:

These sums would have been greatly exceeded by the costs of continuing the investigation into the administrator, plus the uncertainty of threatened protracted and costly litigation while he continued to be paid on leave. The Village Board believes this resolution serves the public purpose of saving time and money associated with resolving the dispute between the parties, allows the Board to focus on administration services that best serve the interests of the community and allows the Village to begin a new course of administrative leadership that serves the Village’s constituents. The Board believes this separation with Mr. Murdock ultimately serves fiscal responsibility and achieves the residents’ desire for charting a new responsible governance.”

The board is scheduled to discuss a search for a new administrator at a special meeting Aug. 29.

“We will work towards solutions to heal our community and start producing effectual positive change that will benefit the residents and tax payers of Salem Lakes, which is what the voters elected us to do.,” Bucur said. “I am aware there are those who are not supporters of the new Board, and also some who wish us to fail, but I am confident that this Board will make decisions and changes that will speak for themselves.”

David Bretl of Public Administration Associates, LLC is serving as interim administrator.

