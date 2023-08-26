2023 Kenosha County Fair: Hay bale toss coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

The 34th annual hay bale tossing contest was Friday night at the Kenosha County Fair.

For $1 anyone could try have two tries to toss a bale as far as they could. Competitors ranged in age from 2 to 81. It was sponsored by the Slades Corners Luck Clovers 4-H Club. The groups are listed by age, but males 21-39 always go last. They are the most likely to trash the bales.

Females 9 and under – Eva, age 9 Burlington(15.7 feet) Alexa, age 9 Pleasant Prairie (11.7) Ella, age 9 Burlington(10.11)

Males 9 and under – Phoenix, age 8, Richmond,IL (14.4) Jameson, age 8 Winthrop Harbor (13.4) Tyler, age 7 Burlington (9.10)

Females 10 to 14 – Grace, age 12 Powers Lake (26) Victoria, age 12 McHenry (25.6) Addison, age 11 Twin Lakes (23.10)

Males 10 to 14 -Justin, age 14 Kenosha (22) Logan, age 14 Kenosha (21.8) Casey, age 14 Twin Lakes (15.10)

Females 15 to 20 – Megan, age 17 Salem Lakes (15.8) Cierra, age 15 Salem Lakes !13.11) Sylvia, age 16 Salem Lakes (11.1)

Males 15 to 20 – Aaron, age 20 Burlington (32.6) Travis, age 19 Burlington (25.6) Jayden, age15 Kenosha (21)

Females 21 to 39 – Caroline 30 Burlington (16.8) Naomi 25 Kenosha (15.4) Hannah 36 (12.7)

Males 21 to 39 – Nick 26 Burlington (42.9) Mike 38 Richmond, IL (39.7) Doug 28 Burlington (38.2)

Females 40 and over – Jessica 42 Twin Lakes (30.1) Jenny 46 Trevor (17.2) Shannan 45 Paddock Lake (16.8)

Males 40 and over – Chris 43 Pleasant Prairie(24.6) Hollywood 53 Wilmot (22) Matt 41Twin Lakes (21.11)

Here are some photos from the event: