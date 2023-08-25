Salem Lakes approves separation agreement with administrator; moving toward hiring successor

Note: This story was reported in part from an audio recording of a public meeting — DH

The Salem Lakes Village Board has approved a separation agreement with village administrator Michael Murdock.

The agreement was approved at a special board meeting Aug. 15. The agreement was approved by a 5 to 2 vote, with Trustees Kelly Sweeting and Bill Barhyte voting no. Trustee Bill Hopkins made the motion to approve the agreement and Trustee Dennis Faber seconded it in open session after a closed in which the agreement was discussed.

No details of the agreement were disclosed at the meeting. westofthei.com has requested a copy of the agreement.

The board is scheduled to hold another special meeting Tuesday to discuss and perhaps act on recruitment of a new administrator.

Murdock was appointed village administrator in July 2019, after serving as interim village administrator since September 2018.

At a special meeting on July 13, the board voted unanimously to put Murdock on paid leave.

Then at another special meeting on July 20, the board hired law firm Attolles Law of Milwaukee to investigate “concerns surrounding the administrator’s performance.” The hire was approved by unanimous vote with all members present.

The board retained David Bretl as interim administrator on July 27.

Murdock succeeded Pat Casey, who left the post for another job in September 2018. Casey was hired in 2009 as the town administrator for Salem. He was the first ever full-time administrator for the town. He became the Salem Lakes village administrator with the merger of Salem and Silver Lake in February 2017.