Box alarm activated for fire in Brighton

At about 5:26 p.m., Kansasville Fire and Rescue has activated a box alarm for a structure fire in the 22300 block of 18th Street in Brighton.

Other departments responding include Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Paris Fire and Rescue, Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department, Town of Burlington Fire Department, Union Grove Fire Department, South Shore Fire Department, City of Burlington Fire Department, Lake Geneva Fire Department.

UPDATE 5:58 p.m. — Box alarm activated to second level. Departments responding include:

With engines, Lake Geneva Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire Department.

With a truck, Kenosha Fire Department.

With tenders, Lyons Fire and Rescue and Wheatland.

With ambulances, Somers Fire and Rescue.

With chiefs, Bristol Fire and Rescue and Paris.