Twin Lakes residents arrested on felony drug charges

Note: westofthei.com does not publish names of suspects in association with charges until they have been charged in court. — DH

From a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release:

On August 23rd 2023 members of the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department (KSD) – Kenosha Drug Operations Group (KDOG), KSD Detectives and Deputies, and Officers from the Twin Lakes Police Department conducted an interdiction operation at the Super 8 Motel (7601-118th. Ave.) which resulted in several felony drug arrests.

KDOG received an anonymous tip relating to the sale and distribution of narcotics by two Twin Lakes residents. The suspects were observed by KDOG members making several quick hand-to-hand transactions when they were arrested.

After investigation, the following items were seized:

15.9 grams of crack cocaine

11.3 grams of fentanyl

Assorted drug paraphernalia

Suspect 1 was arrested without issue and charged with:

1 Count – Possess With Intent-Fentanyl – (961.41(1M)(DM)1

1 Count – Possess With Intent-Cocaine – 961.41(1M)(CM)2

2 Counts – Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine – 961.41(1)(CM)1R

1 Count – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 961.573(1)

8 Counts – Bail Jumping-Felony – 946.49(1)(B)

Suspect 2 was arrested without issue and charged with:

1 Count – Possess With Intent-Fentanyl – (961.41(1M)(DM)1

1 Count – Possess With Intent-Cocaine (Party to a Crime) – 961.41(1M)(CM)2

1 Count – Posses Narcotics Drugs – 961.41(1)(CM)1R

2 Counts – Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine (Party to a Crime) – 961.41(1)(CM)1R

1 Count – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 961.573(1)

5 Counts – Bail Jumping-Felony – 946.49(1)(B)

Said Sheriff David W. Zoerner:

Protecting the children and members of our community from deadly narcotics and the violent crime that comes with narcotics sales will remain one of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department’s utmost priorities! This investigation is yet another example of how great all law enforcement agencies within Kenosha County work together to keep our community safe. Excellent work by all those involved.”