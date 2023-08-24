2023 Kenosha County Fair: Truck and tractor pull coverage (PHOTOS & VIDEO)

Aug 24th, 2023
by Earlene Frederick.

The 2023 Kenosha County Fair truck and tractor pull was held last Thursday at the fairgrounds in Wilmot.

Here are some photos and video highlights from Earlene Frederick:

National Anthem

Results that were posted.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives