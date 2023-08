From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

A resurfacing project is now underway on Kenosha County Highway D (172nd Avenue/45th Street/176th Avenue) between highways K (60th Street) and N (38th Street) in the Town of Paris.

Drivers are advised to find an alternate route through the area.

The project is expected to continue for approximately two weeks. This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.