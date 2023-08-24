A National Weather Service excessive heat warning remains in effect for Kenosha County for Thursday.

The high temperature is expected to reach 99 with a heat index of 113.

The warning is set to be in effect until 7 p.m., Thursday.

From the excessive heat warning text:

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. … Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Relief is in sight. The high temperature Friday is expected to be 81 and highs over the weekend will be in the mid 70s.