Aug. 23, 2023 lake test results: DeWitt Park Beach under swim caution

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake remains under a swim caution after resampling by Kenosha County Public Health Tuesday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

Tuesday’s result that prompted the continuation of the swim caution at DeWitt Park Beach was 579 E.coli/100 mL.

The site was scheduled to be resampled again Wednesday.