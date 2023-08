Here are the results of judging at teh 2023 Kenosha County Fair Dog Show:

Dog Care and Obedience

Dog Showmanship

Intermediate Senior

1st: Kyi Behning

Open Senior

1st: Bryleigh Ellis

Championship Showmanship: Kyi Behning

Best Junior Handler: Kyi Behning

Award of Merit: Kyi Behning

Masters Class: Jaden Gussis

Best Overall: Kyi Behning