Units responding for gas line break in Brighton

At about 1:10 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Bristol Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a report of a gas line break in the 2800 block of 250th Avenue in Brighton.
