Excessive heat watch and warnings issued

Kenosha County is included in an area of the state — make that much of the Midwest — under National Weather Service excessive heat watches and warnings. over the next couple of days

Here, first to kick in is an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday. A high temperature of 98 is expected Wednesday with heat index values as high as 114.

An excessive heat watch is scheduled to start at 9 p.m., Wednesday and continue until 8 p.m., Thursday. The high Thursday is expected to reach 93, with heat index values of 105 possible.

Temperatures are expected to moderate some starting Friday, when a high of 81 is forecast.

From the NWS excessive heat warning text:

Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. … Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.