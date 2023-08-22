Aug. 22, 2023 lake test results: DeWitt Park Beach under swim caution

DeWitt Park Beach on Silver Lake is under a swim caution after sampling Monday by Kenosha County Public Health showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The result from Monday at DeWitt Park beach that prompted the swim caution was 260 E.coli/100 mL.

Here are other results of Monday’s sampling as reported by Kenosha County Public Health (except where noted):

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 7 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 260 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 179 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 2 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake 6 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 20 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 135 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 15 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 36 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 10 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 72 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 11 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake <1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 2 E.coli/100mL.